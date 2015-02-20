FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Draft accord reached on bailout extension text-officials
February 20, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Draft accord reached on bailout extension text-officials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, detail)

BRUSSELS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers have drafted a common text with Greece that Greek and euro zone officials said on Friday could form the basis for an agreement to extend Athens’ bailout package.

Officials stressed that there was as yet no formal agreement in the full meeting of the Eurogroup of 19 finance ministers.

“There is an initial agreement on a joint draft text among the institutional partners, which is now being presented to all of the ministers,” a Greek government official said following preparatory talks involving the Greek and German ministers, as well as the managing director of the IMF.

“Details may be defined later. But let’s see.”

A euro zone official said the meeting chairman, Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, was now presenting a two-page draft statement to the 19 ministers of the Eurogroup.

The European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund are also involved in negotiations as they are also creditors. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

