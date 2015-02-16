FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece rejects "draft" calling for bailout extension, conclusion
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

Greece rejects "draft" calling for bailout extension, conclusion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Greek officials said they rejected a draft proposal from euro zone finance ministers on Monday that called for Athens to “successfully conclude” its current bailout programme and accept a six-month “technical extension” of the package.

A copy of the draft seen by Reuters, whose accuracy other euro zone officials did not confirm, contained the following wording: “The Greek authorities have indicated that they intend to successfully conclude the programme, taking into account the new government’s plans. In this context, we intend to make the best use of the existing built-in flexibility in the current programme.”

The first of those sentences was scored out in the document. The new Greek government insisted again on Monday that it could not accept any continuation of the existing bailout, whose terms it was elected last month to abandon.

The draft text also contained the phrase: “The Greek authorities expressed their intention to request a six months technical extension of the current programme as an intermediate step ... The Eurogroup is favourably disposed to such a request by the Greek authorities.” (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.