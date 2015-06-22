FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Draghi assured banks safe as long as Greece is in programme-source
June 22, 2015 / 7:51 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Draghi assured banks safe as long as Greece is in programme-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that Greece’s stricken banking system would remain protected so long as the country stuck with its bailout programme, a Greek government official said on Monday.

“Draghi assured Tsipras that the banking system is safe as long as Greece is in a programme,” the official told reporters after Tsipras met Draghi in Brussels.

Concern over the stability of the Greek banking system, which relies on central bank funds to remain afloat, grew more acute last week following a flood of withdrawals that raised fears the government may have to impose capital controls.

Greece’s bailout programme is due to end on June 30. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by James Mackenzie, editing by Deepa Babington)

