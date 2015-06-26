FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM spoke with ECB's Draghi on referendum
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2015 / 11:25 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM spoke with ECB's Draghi on referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 27 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke with European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Saturday, who showed “understanding and sensitivity” over a decision to hold a referendum on July 5, the government spokesman said.

Greek banks rely on emergency infusions from the European Central Bank to stay afloat and the liquidity lifeline has been reviewed frequently in recent weeks as Greek savers pulled out money on fears of capital controls.

“We are sure - which was proven also during the phone call - that Mr. Draghi has the best of intentions on the decision of the Greek government to hold a referendum,” Gabriel Sakellaridis told Greek television. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.