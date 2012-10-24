Draghi says not aware of any Greek bailout decision

BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday international lenders had made progress in their review of Greece’s implementation of austerity measures but he was not aware they had decided on extending its bailout yet.

Asked about reports that Greece will be granted two more years, Draghi told reporters in Berlin: “The review is not yet finished. I understand progress has been made, but some parts need to be defined, and I don’t know anything more than that.”

Draghi, who had been invited to Berlin to defend the ECB’s plan to buy the bonds of struggling euro zone states, said he told German lawmakers his plan was “fully and foremost in compliance” with the bank’s mandate of price stability.