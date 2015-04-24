FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB to keep supporting solvent Greek banks -Draghi
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

ECB to keep supporting solvent Greek banks -Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA, April 24 (Reuters) - Greek banks can continue to rely on emergency liquidity from the European Central Bank as long as they are solvent and have collateral, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Friday.

“ELA (Emergency Liquidity Assistance) will continue to be given until Greek banks will be solvent and have adequate collateral,” Draghi told news conference.

“Having said that, given the fragility of the current situation, the continued deposit outflows, the ongoing policy dialogue, recently the yields on sovereign bonds were the highest since 2012 PSI time,” Draghi said, referring to Greece’s privately-held debt restructuring.

“The higher are the yields, the bigger is the volatility, the more collateral gets destroyed.” (Reporting by Robin Emmott, Ingrid Melander, Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.