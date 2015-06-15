FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB will keep funding lifeline for Greece open if banks solvent-Draghi
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

ECB will keep funding lifeline for Greece open if banks solvent-Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 15 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday that the ECB would keep approving emergency funding for Greek banks while they have enough cash and collateral to function.

“Liquidity will continue to be extended as long as Greek banks are solvent and have sufficient collateral,” he told the European Parliament.

”However in a situation where the Greek government doesn’t have market access, this liquidity cannot be used to circumvent the prohibition of monetary financing as laid out in Article 123 in the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

Talks between Greece and its euro zone backers collapsed at the weekend. Athens now has just two weeks to find a way out of the impasse before it faces 1.6 billion euros in repayments to the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by John O‘Donnell, Michelle Martin and Noah Barkin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.