REFILE-Draghi casts doubt on Greek solution, sees no Russian alternative

MILAN, July 9 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi cast doubt on the possibility of saving Greece from bankruptcy, adding he did not believe Russia would come to Athens’s rescue, according to comments in Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore published on Thursday.

Asked if the Greek question can be wrapped up, Draghi told the paper as he was boarding a plane in Brussels on Wednesday: “I don’t know, this time it’s really difficult.”

In response to a question whether he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin to help Greece, Draghi added “I don’t believe so, I don’t see it as a real risk ... and then, they don’t have money themselves.” (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)