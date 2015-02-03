FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek finmin to meet ECB's Draghi this week-source
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Greek finmin to meet ECB's Draghi this week-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis will meet European Central Bank President Mario Draghi this week, a government source said on Tuesday.

A second source said Varoufakis would visit the ECB in Frankfurt on Wednesday but could not confirm that he would see Draghi.

The government source also said Varoufakis, who is visiting Rome on Tuesday as part of a drive to build support for a new agreement on Greece’s debt, would meet German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in the next few days, as Varoufakis himself announced on Sunday. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.