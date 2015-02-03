Greek finmin to meet ECB's Draghi this week-source

ATHENS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis will meet European Central Bank President Mario Draghi this week, a government source said on Tuesday.

A second source said Varoufakis would visit the ECB in Frankfurt on Wednesday but could not confirm that he would see Draghi.

The government source also said Varoufakis, who is visiting Rome on Tuesday as part of a drive to build support for a new agreement on Greece’s debt, would meet German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in the next few days, as Varoufakis himself announced on Sunday. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas)