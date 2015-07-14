FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece bans re-export of 25 drugs to fight abuses
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

Greece bans re-export of 25 drugs to fight abuses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 14 (Reuters) - Greece has decided to ban the export of some drugs following what it said were abuses on re-exporting imported medicines, a Health Ministry spokeswoman told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The minister Mr. Kouroublis has given the order to ban exports of 25 drugs,” the spokeswoman said. “The minister is coordinating talks with the market participants to secure the normal flow of pharmaceuticals in the Greek market.”

Earlier in July, wholesalers trading medicines across European borders had criticised a suggestion by manufacturers that Greek exports should be restricted to prevent shortages of life-saving drugs in the country. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Matthias Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.