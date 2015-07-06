FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch govt: "Strict conditions" would also apply to new Greek programme
July 6, 2015

Dutch govt: "Strict conditions" would also apply to new Greek programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 6 (Reuters) - Any new emergency funding programme for Greece would have “strict conditions” similar to previous packages, even after the country rejected those terms in a referendum, Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said in a letter to the Dtuch parliament.

The letter set out the position of the Dutch government before a debate Monday night in The Hague to discuss Greece’s resounding ‘No’ vote on Sunday.

The Netherlands remains open to cooperation with Athens, the letter said. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)

