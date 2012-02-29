UPDATE 2-Dutch parliament backs Greek bailout, reluctantly

* Finance Minister wants close supervision of Greek reforms

* Contagion danger not yet over -Dutch parliament member

AMSTERDAM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Dutch parliament, which has been heavily critical of euro zone bailouts, gave grudging backing to Greece’s second rescue package on Tuesday saying it was needed to stabilise the currency bloc.

The ruling Christian Democrats and Liberals and opposition Labour and Liberal Democrat parties supported the 130 billion euro ($175 billion) programme agreed by European leaders last week.

The Netherlands has been among the most reluctant countries to pledge support, with Dutch Finance Minister and Christian Democrat Jan Kees de Jager demanding close supervision of Greek budget cuts and reforms.

“Greece is a problem child and will remain a problem child for the time being. (But) the price of leaving it to fend for itself is unprecedentedly high for Greece and the rest of Europe,” said Elly Blanksma-van den Heuvel, a member of parliament (MP) for the Christian Democrats.

The debt crisis that emerged in Greece more than two years ago has since forced Ireland and Portugal to take international bailouts and is threatening to suck in the much bigger economies of Spain and Italy.

“If we can’t keep unity, you wonder what will happen to countries such as Portugal, Spain and Italy. The contagion danger is not yet over,” Blanksma-van den Heuvel said in parliament.

De Jager has repeatedly complained of Greece’s poor track record in implementing reforms and, with some other countries, delayed a decision on the Greek package two weeks ago.

De Jager said he stuck to demands that Greece implements certain budget cuts and reforms on the short term and the eurogroup would get a report on Thursday from the troika group of ECB, IMF and European Commission on how much progress Greece had made on this subject.

Liberals MP Mark Harbers said the Greek package would help bring stability to the euro zone but also warned of risks.

“Unfortunately, the programme can still go wrong in Greece because Greek people live in Greece. After two years no one can blame the euro zone for unjustifiably not trusting Greece and strict monitoring is needed,” Harbers said.

“Greece now has to deliver.”

Greeks, enduring their fifth year of economic recession, say the austerity measures they have been forced to accept in return for the bailout funds are impoverishing them. Tax hikes and wage and pension cuts have sent unemployment soaring and killed off many small businesses.

An arrangement that the European Central Bank would not take any losses on Greek government bonds but transfer profits on these bonds to euro zone countries’ central banks was made to meet German demands, De Jager said.

He reiterated there was a chance Greece would need a third bailout in 2015 if the country could not return to market financing by then.