Dutch PM appeals against block of Greek pay-out

AMSTERDAM, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday asked parliament to vote against a motion opposing the payment of the next tranche of international aid to Greece.

The motion was submitted by lawmaker Tony van Dijck of the eurosceptic Freedom Party of populist politician Geert Wilders.

“I advise against it,” Rutte said in the Lower House.

Parliament is due to vote on the motion later on Wednesday.