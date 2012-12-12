FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch parliament rejects motion to block Greek aid tranche
December 12, 2012

Dutch parliament rejects motion to block Greek aid tranche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Dutch parliament overwhelmingly rejected a motion on Wednesday to block the next tranche of international aid to Greece.

A majority of parties in the 150-seat Lower House voted against the motion, submitted by lawmaker Tony van Dijck of the eurosceptic Freedom Party of populist politician Geert Wilders.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Rutte had asked the house to vote against it.

A majority of parties also supported Greece’s new debt deal agreed by European leaders last month, as was widely expected. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Catherine Evans)

