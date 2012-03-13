FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch: Greek debt swap successful, debt seen below 120 pct
March 13, 2012

Dutch: Greek debt swap successful, debt seen below 120 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 13 (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said Greece’s debt swap was more successful than expected, and Greece’s debt ratio was expected to fall below 120 percent of gross domestic product in 2020.

“All in all the bonds swap is now already more successful than expected. This means that the debt sustainability as compiled by the IMF - taking into account all risks and assumptions that come with it of course - is a bit more positive than was expected,” De Jager told Dutch broadcaster RTL 7. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by John Stonestreet)

