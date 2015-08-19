FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch parliament approves Greek bailout
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Dutch parliament approves Greek bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Dutch parliament on Wednesday voted down a motion calling on the government not to back a third bailout package for Greece, effectively endorsing the rescue of the debt-ridden fellow euro zone country.

The motion was rejected by a margin of 81-52 in the 150-member parliament. One member of Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s own party broke away to oppose the bailout, which is unpopular with Rutte’s conservative voter base.

Rutte said earlier that a parliamentary motion for or against the bailout was unnecessary, as it was the cabinet, not parliament, that makes policy.

Rutte also easily survived a no-confidence vote called by right-wing lawmaker Geert Wilders, who deeply opposes the bailout. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.