CORRECTED-Greece says EBRD deal worth up to 500 million euros a year
May 14, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Greece says EBRD deal worth up to 500 million euros a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show statement was from economy ministry)

TBILISI, May 14 (Reuters) - A newly-signed investment deal between Greece and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is worth up to 500 million euros a year, the country said on Thursday.

The EBRD and Greece formally signed the five-year agreement at the development bank’s annual meeting in Georgia. It was agreed in March.

“It could help the country’s economic recovery significantly,” Greece’s economy ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
