ECB raises funding cap for Greece by 1.8 bln euros-Greek official
June 19, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

ECB raises funding cap for Greece by 1.8 bln euros-Greek official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised the ceiling on emergency liquidity assistance that Greek banks can draw from the national central bank by 1.8 billion euros ($2.04 billion), a Greek government official said on Friday.

The ECB’s governing council held a teleconference on Friday to discuss extending the emergency liquidity assistance after Greek savers pulled more than 4 billion euros from Greek lenders this week on fears that Athens will fail to reach a deal with lenders.

$1 = 0.8806 euros Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by James Mackenzie

