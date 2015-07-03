FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB - Can't say now if would provide ELA if Greeks vote 'No'
July 3, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

ECB - Can't say now if would provide ELA if Greeks vote 'No'

Andrius Sytas

1 Min Read

VILNIUS, July 3 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said he could not say whether the ECB would provide emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) to Greek banks if Greeks vote ‘No’ in a referendum on Sunday.

Asked if the ECB would grant the assistance that Greek banks need to stay afloat, Constancio said: ”I cannot in advance answer that question.

“It will be a decision by the (ECB) Governing Council. We will have to wait and see how the Governing Council as a whole will analyse the situation,” he told a news conference following a speech to a financial conference.

Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

