FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No end to emergency funds for Greek banks expected this week -source
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

No end to emergency funds for Greek banks expected this week -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - There should be no sudden end to the European Central Bank’s approval of emergency funding for Greek banks expected this week, a person familiar with the situation said.

The ECB’s Governing Council meets on Wednesday and will review the provision of so-called Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) to Greek banks, with Greece at loggerheads with euro zone governments over the future of its international bailout, which expires at the end of this month.

The ECB has stopped accepting Greek bonds as collateral for funding, shifting the burden of financing its lenders via ELA to Greece’s central bank. However, the ECB retains control over that ELA funding, which is subject to tight conditions.

The rules stipulate that national central banks can only grant such funding temporarily and to solvent banks.

“There is no sudden end of ELA expected this week,” the person familiar with the situation said. (Editing by Paul Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.