ECB raises emergency funding cap to Greek banks to 68.3 bln euros - source
February 18, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 3 years ago

ECB raises emergency funding cap to Greek banks to 68.3 bln euros - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank agreed on Wednesday to raise the emergency funding available to Greek banks to 68.3 billion euros ($78 billion), a slight increase on the previous limit, a person familiar with the ECB talks said.

The rise in the provision of so-called Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA), over which the ECB has control, is critical for Greece’s banks, and gives Athens some leeway while it tries to negotiate a financing deal with European partners.

The ECB had already raised the ELA available to Greek banks by 5 billion euros to about 65 billion last Thursday. The new cap is roughly 3.3 billion euros higher.

$1 = 0.8783 euros Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

