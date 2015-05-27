FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB does not raise emergency funding cap for Greek banks -source
May 27, 2015

ECB does not raise emergency funding cap for Greek banks -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank kept the cap on emergency liquidity assistance Greek banks can draw from the country’s central bank unchanged at 80.2 billion euros, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.

“This leaves an unused liquidity buffer of 3 billion euros,” the banking source said. “The reason for not raising the ceiling was that deposit outflows stabilised at very low levels.”

The ECB has so far raised the cap in increments.

Athens is scrambling to reach a cash-for-reform deal with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund as debt repayments loom next month. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

