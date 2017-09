ATHENS, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank kept the cap for emergency funds for Greek banks unchanged on Monday, a banking source with direct knowledge of the decision said.

Greek banks, which have been shut for two weeks, depend on central bank funds to remain afloat after heavy deposit withdrawals. A finance ministry official said earlier on Monday that the banks would stay shut for now. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; writing by Matthias Williams)