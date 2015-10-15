Emergency ECB funding to Greek banks down 1.6 bln euros in Sept.

ATHENS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Emergency European Central Bank funding to Greek lenders fell by 1.6 billion euros in September, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday, as capital controls helped slow deposit outflows.

Emergency funding, which is more costly than borrowing from the European Central Bank, fell to 82.4 billion euros at the end of last month from 83.95 billion euros in August, the data showed.

Greek banks have relied on the emergency liquidity assistance (ELA), which they receive from the Greek central bank, since February after being cut off from the ECB’s funding window due to stalled bailout talks between the Greek government and its lenders. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Renee Maltezou)