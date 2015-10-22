FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB lowers emergency funding cap for Greek banks to 86.9 bln euros
October 22, 2015

ECB lowers emergency funding cap for Greek banks to 86.9 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance Greek banks can draw from the domestic central bank by 1.0 billion euros to 86.9 billion, the Bank of said on Thursday.

The move reflected an improvement in liquidity conditions in Greece's banking sector, the Bank of Greece said.

Greek banks have relied on the emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) since February after being cut off from the ECB's funding window. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos)

