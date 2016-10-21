FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Debt sustainability analysis needed for ECB to decide on Greece's inclusion in QE - ECB official
#Financials
October 21, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 10 months ago

Debt sustainability analysis needed for ECB to decide on Greece's inclusion in QE - ECB official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will need to take a new debt sustainability analysis into account before deciding whether Greece can be included in its quantitative easing programme, ECB's Francesco Drudi said on Friday.

Referring to ECB governing council decisions on Thursday Drudi, the ECB's mission chief for Greece, said: "It was not time to decide on QE inclusion (for Greece)."

"The new debt sustainability analysis to come will take into account these (debt relief) measures. There will be analysis and it will be an important input for the assessment by the ECB governing council," he told a conference in Athens.

He also said that Greek "debt relief measures should be designed in a way that does not discourage the path of reforms". (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
