ECB's Jazbec, on Greece, says 'we can't solve all problems'

FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank cannot solve all problems, ECB Governing Council member Bostjan Jazbec said, defending the central bank’s decision last week to stop accepting Greek bonds in return for funding.

The ECB move, in response to Athens abandoning its aid-for-reform programme, has been criticised by many in Greece.

“Sometimes we are unfairly made a scapegoat,” Jazbec said in an early release of an interview to run in Wednesday’s edition of German business daily Handelsblatt.

“The ECB cannot solve all problems.”