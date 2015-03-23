FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-ECB's Coeure says expects changes to Greek aid programme
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-ECB's Coeure says expects changes to Greek aid programme

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to “sustainability” from “stability” in paragraph 4)

PODGORICA, March 23 (Reuters) - Greece’s financial aid programme is set to be changed to accommodate its new government, a senior European Central Bank official said on Monday, noting that the bank stood ready to support the country.

“There is a clear willingness and good faith on all sides to step up the efforts and deliver within this framework ... taken in the Eurogroup,” ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure said at a news conference in Montenegro, referring to an agreement with euro zone member states in February.

“The three institutions, including the ECB, are commited to support this as much as we can.”

“It is understood that the programme will be amended to reflect the new priorities of the Greek government ... to make sure than any change of the programme reaches an equivalent outcome in terms of ... fiscal sustainability,” he said. “That’s what will be discussed in the next days.” (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by John O‘Donnell; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.