FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Nowotny says Greek no vote would limit constructive path forward
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Nowotny says Greek no vote would limit constructive path forward

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 29 (Reuters) - A no vote in a Greek referendum on its creditors’ bailout terms would limit any ‘constructive’ way forward, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

“It’s fairly obvious that, then, the possibilities for further constructive paths are very limited,” Nowotny told reporters, describing the Greek situation as “very dramatic”.

Nowotny, who also heads Austria’s central bank, said he did not expect Greece to pay back a loan to the International Monetary Fund that he said fell due on July 3. “It looks like that this cannot be done currently,” he said.

He said that even in the case of non-payment, Greece would not be ‘immediately’ bankrupt. “Here, there is an IMF procedure that is not immediately a state bankruptcy but, naturally, the more deadlines that are missed, the more difficult the situation becomes,” he said.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by John O'Donnell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.