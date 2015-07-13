ECB seen holding emergency funding for Greek lenders stable - sources

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is seen holding Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) steady to Greek banks when its Governing Council of policy-setters talk by phone on Monday, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Two people said that they did not anticipate an increase yet, with the Greek government now tasked with passing legislation to reform in the coming days in return for aid.

“I‘m sure that (Bank of Greece Governor) Yannis Stournaras will ask. But I am also sure that the governors will not increase ELA,” said one of those people. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Balazs Koranyi)