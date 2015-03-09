ECB to discuss emergency funding for Greek banks on Thurs -source

FRANKFURT, March 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s Governing Council is set to hold a teleconference on Thursday to discuss extending emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) for Greek banks, a person familiar with the matter said.

The ECB last month cut off Greek banks from its funding after Athens abandoned its bailout programme, a condition for access to the ECB funds.

The move forced Greek banks onto ELA from their national central bank -- a temporary facility that raised the pressure on euro zone governments to find a political solution to Greece’s financing crunch before the banking sector tips into crisis.

The ECB, which retains the ability to restrict ELA operations, has raised a cap on the emergency funding in increments, keeping pressure on Athens to find a political solution. (Reporting by John O‘Donnell; writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Ralph Boulton)