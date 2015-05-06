FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB raises emergency funding cap for Greek banks to 78.9 bln euros- source
May 6, 2015

ECB raises emergency funding cap for Greek banks to 78.9 bln euros- source

ATHENS, May 6 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) that Greek banks can draw from the country’s central bank by 2.0 billion euros, taking the ceiling to 78.9 billion euros, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.

“The Governing Council raised the (ELA) ceiling by 2 billion euros,” the banking source said, declining to be named.

The ECB has raised the cap in increments, keeping pressure on Athens to strike a deal with its creditors over economic reforms required to unlock remaining bailout aid. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by John Stonestreet)

