FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-ECB increases emergency funding for Greek banks
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 10, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-ECB increases emergency funding for Greek banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

ATHENS, June 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised the amount of emergency funding for Greece’s troubled banks by 2.3 billion euros on Wednesday, banking sources said, as negotiations between Athens and its creditors reached a critical stage.

The ECB has been raising weekly a cap on the amount that local banks can draw from the Bank of Greece under the Emergency Lending Assistance (ELA) programme, following heavy deposit withdrawals by worried savers.

The latest move authorised by the ECB increases the amount available from just 500 million euros last week. It takes the ceiling to 83.0 billion, the banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The ECB has raised the cap in increments, keeping pressure on Athens to strike a deal with its creditors over economic reforms required to unlock remaining aid under Greece’s 240 billion-euro bailout programme - money it needs to avert bankruptcy.

One of the sources said the banks still had money in hand. “There is an unused liquidity buffer of about 3 billion euros,” the source said.

Greece and its European Union and IMF lenders moved closer to the brink on Wednesday, as the leaders of Germany and France put off an expected meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to press for more concessions from the Greek side. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris and Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.