ECB decision puts onus on EU govts to solve Greek crisis -Hollande

PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The ECB’s decision to end its waiver on credit requirements for Greek bonds puts the onus on governments to hammer a deal on the Greek debt crisis, French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday, adding that this was a legitimate move.

It is up to governments, and in particular the Eurogroup meetings of euro zone finance ministers, to make decisions, Hollande told a news conference.

The ECB decision “also tells the Greek government that it must announce a framework for reforms,” he said. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Regan)