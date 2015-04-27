FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Constancio says confident deal can be reached with Greece
April 27, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Constancio says confident deal can be reached with Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s Vice President said on Monday that he was confident Greece could reach a debt deal with its international lenders.

Vitor Constancio was asked about reports of a reshuffle in Greece’s negotiating team.

“I am not familiar with that reshuffle. I will not comment on that. But it is true that I am confident that an agreement will be reached,” he told journalists on the sidelines of a conference in Brussels.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

