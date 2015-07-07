FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB says can't be "overly generous" with emergency loans
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

ECB says can't be "overly generous" with emergency loans

Francesco Canepa

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank cannot provide emergency funding to banks on “overly generous” terms or against insufficient collateral, it said in a document on Tuesday, spelling out strict terms for banks in Greece and elsewhere to obtain emergency funding.

The ECB, which has been providing Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) to Greek banks, on Monday raised the discount on the collateral Greece need to put up in return for the cash, keeping pressure on Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras ahead of a meeting with other euro zone leaders. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.