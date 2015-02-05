Praet says ECB simply applied its rules for end to Greek waiver

PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is transparent on its rules and simply applied them when it ended on Wednesday its waiver on credit requirements for Greek bonds, the ECB’s chief economist said in an interview published by French daily Les Echos on Thursday.

“The conditions of access to liquidity from the European Central Bank are clear,” Peter Praet said when asked about Wednesday’s decision. “If the conditions are not met anymore, the ECB must draw the consequences.”