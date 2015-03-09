FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-ECB monitoring "stabilising" Greek bank deposits -source
#Market News
March 9, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-ECB monitoring "stabilising" Greek bank deposits -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

BRUSSELS, March 9 (Reuters) - Since a deal to extend Greece’s bailout programme last month, deposit levels in Greek banks appear to have been stabilising, with some days of net inflows as well as some of net outflows, an ECB source said on Monday.

He said there was “volatility in deposits, both ways” and so the European Central Bank was monitoring the situation closely. But he added: “If anything, we have seen some stabilisation in the last two weeks.”

The ECB continued to support Greek banks’ liquidity, he noted, saying that the current level of funding, at over 100 billion euros, compared with some 45 billion in November.

The source said the ECB had not changed its view that it would not raise the ceiling on Greek T-bill issuance as this would amount to “monetary financing” of the state - Greek banks could use the central bank funding to buy government paper.

However, he added, if Athens paid market rates to place its paper with, say, a syndicate of international banks, that could be a different matter, not constituting monetary financing. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)

