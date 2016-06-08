FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lack of cohesion, Brexit threat undermines eurozone-ECB's Stournaras
June 8, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Lack of cohesion, Brexit threat undermines eurozone-ECB's Stournaras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 8 (Reuters) - A fragile economic recovery in the eurozone could be undermined by the possibility of Britain exiting the European Union and a lack of cohesion among member states on banking union, ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras said on Wednesday.

The issues were hindering further progress towards securing a financial system architecture appropriate to ensure stability, Stournaras, who is also Governor of the Central Bank of Greece, said in a speech in Athens. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou)

