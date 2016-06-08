FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Lack of cohesion, Brexit threat undermines eurozone -ECB's Stournaras
June 8, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Lack of cohesion, Brexit threat undermines eurozone -ECB's Stournaras

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, background)

ATHENS, June 8 (Reuters) - A fragile economic recovery in the euro zone could be undermined by a possible British exit from the European Union and a lack of cohesion among member states on banking union, ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras said on Wednesday.

The issues were hindering further progress towards securing a financial system architecture “appropriate to ensure stability”, said Stournaras, who is also Greece’s central bank governor.

“Failure to maintain strong growth has been the biggest threat to long-term stability in the EU,” he said in a keynote speech to alumni of the London Business School and Stanford.

A balance needed to be struck between managing risk and enabling investment, within a regulatory framework which does not stymie growth. “The key to a sustainable recovery is higher investment, yet a significant investment gap exists,” he said.

On Greece, Stournaras said that he expected a number of benefits for the country’s banking system from the recent conclusion by international lenders that Athens had satisfied terms for another multi-billion-euro bailout.

He said a reinstatement of a waiver to allow Greek sovereign bonds to be eligible collateral in eurosystem refinancing operations was anticipated, though did not specify when.

He added that Greek banks were also expected to participate in the coming targeted long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) by the European Central Bank.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Mark Heinrich

