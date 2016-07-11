UPDATE 2-Greek Cen. Banker sees recession bottoming out, easing on capital controls

* Greek cenbanker sees 0.3 pct contraction of GDP this year

* Sees 2.5 percent growth in 2017, 3.0 percent in 2018

* Says Greek govt suggested easing capital controls further (Adds quotes)

ATHENS, July 11 (Reuters) - Greece's central bank maintains a forecast of a mild 0.3 percent contraction in output this year as the government has proposed a further easing of capital controls in the country, Central Bank Governor Yannis Stournaras said on Monday.

Stournaras told parliament there were growing indications a recession in the country was bottoming out, but said there should be no complacency in pursuing reforms outlined in a multi-billion euro bailout deal with international creditors.

"Any delay in adopting reforms and privatisations which are outlined in the programme could stunt an expansion in output, resulting in fresh uncertainty, a climate of trust undermined and weaker prospects of finally exiting this crisis," said Stournaras.

Greece is expected to post a 0.9 percent primary surplus - which excludes debt servicing costs - this year, exceeding its 0.5 percent target, he added. But he called on Greece's creditors to reduce its bailout target to 2 percent from 3.5 percent after 2018.

QE

Greece almost toppled out of the euro zone in 2015 when it plunged into financial turmoil from protracted talks with lenders on new funding, resulting in the imposition of capital controls on banks to stem a flight of funds.

Those controls, which have gradually been eased, will be eased further as confidence returns in the country's banking system, Stournaras said.

On Monday, he added, Greek authorities consulted lenders on lifting restrictions further. That included no restrictions on withdrawals for new deposits and allowing withdrawals for loan repayments.

The policymaker, who also sits on the governing council of of the European Central Bank, said he expected the country to show signs of returning to growth in the second half of 2016.

For the whole year, he maintained his forecast of a 0.3 percent decline in output, after a 0.2 percent decline in 2015. The economy was expected to grow by 2.5 percent in 2017 and 3.0 percent in 2018.

Those projections, he said, were based on the assumption that uncertainty would abate, there would be a resurgence in demand and ECB's monetary policy would remain "accommodative".

The ECB would also examine the possibility of buying government bonds worth up to 3.7 billion euros after the end of July, as part of the quantitative easing programme, which would continue as long as necessary, he said.

"Quantitative easing is continuing. If needed, it will continue. There are tools for it to be deeper, and to be of longer duration if required," he told Greek lawmakers.

Stournaras said he also believed Italian banks would be given ample time to deal with non performing loans, and to proceed with any recapitalisation if necessary, adding that he did not think it would spill over into a crisis into Europe.

"Italy will be given reasonable time to reduce its bad loans and proceed with capital increases where needed, as we did last year," he said. (Reporting By Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas; editing by Ralph Boulton)