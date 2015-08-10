FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece, creditors set 2015 primary surplus target to zero-source
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2015 / 10:35 AM / 2 years ago

Greece, creditors set 2015 primary surplus target to zero-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Greece and its international creditors have set a budget surplus target before interest payments of 0 percent this year and expect the economy to shrink between 2.1 and 2.3 percent, a Greek government official told Reuters on Monday.

“The primary surplus target for this year will be zero, and the estimate for recession is between 2.1 and 2.3 percent for 2015, if nothing changes until the (bailout) deal is concluded,” the Greek official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Greece and representatives of EU institutions and the International Monetary Fund were on Monday discussing the final details of a bailout of up to 86 billion euros designed to keep the indebted country afloat and assure its position in the euro zone. (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Michele Kambas, editing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.