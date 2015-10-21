FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek economy seen shrinking 1.4 percent in 2015, less than expected
October 21, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 2 years ago

Greek economy seen shrinking 1.4 percent in 2015, less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Greece’s recession this year is expected to be shallower than initially forecast, with officials expecting a drop in output of 1.4 percent from earlier estimates of a 2.3 percent contraction, sources said on Wednesday.

Sources close to bailout talks said that the lenders had agreed with the new projection. The estimate for a 1.3 percent drop in output for next year remains.

Greek Economy Minister George Stathakis on Oct. 7 said the drop in output was also expected to be milder, contracting by about 1.5 percent this year.

He told lawmakers last week the economy will benefit from a strong performance in tourism and a milder impact than expected from capital controls the country imposed late in June to stem a deposit run. (Reporting By Renee Maltezou)

