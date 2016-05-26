FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek finmin says hopes Greece can qualify for ECB's QE programme swiftly
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 26, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

Greek finmin says hopes Greece can qualify for ECB's QE programme swiftly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 26 (Reuters) - Greece’s finance minister said on Thursday he hopes Athens can qualify for the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing (QE) programme swiftly and turn a page.

“With this review one of our aims was ... to enter the quantitative easing programme which we hope will come very soon,” Euclid Tsakalotos told reporters two days after reaching a deal with the country’s international lenders and his European counterparts on Greece’s debt and its reform programme.

He also said that easing capital controls imposed in June last year will depend on the return of bank deposits.

Deputy Finance Minister George Chouliarakis told reporters that Greece will not be able to maintain a primary surplus of 3.5 percent of GDP in the long term but added that Athens will not need to adopt any more austerity measures until the end of the bailout programme. (Reporting by Michele Kambas, Renee Maltezou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.