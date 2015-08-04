FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek residential property price slide gains pace in second quarter
August 4, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

Greek residential property price slide gains pace in second quarter

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Greek residential property prices
declined at a faster pace in the second quarter than the first,
data showed on Tuesday, as Greece's slide back into recession
hit household incomes and employment.
    Property accounts for a large chunk of household wealth in
Greece, which has one of the highest home ownership rates in
Europe - 80 percent versus a European Union average of 70
percent, according to the European Mortgage Federation.
    Bank of Greece data showed that apartment prices fell by 5.6
percent in the second quarter of 2015 from a year earlier.
    The annual pace of decline accelerated from 4.1 percent in
the first three months of the year. The pace of price declines
had begun to ease after a 10.8 percent drop in 2013 up until the
first quarter of 2015.
    Residential property prices have dropped by 40.5 percent
from a peak hit in 2008, when the country's recession began.
    The real estate market has been hit by property taxes which
the government imposed to plug budget deficits, a tight credit
market and a jobless rate hovering near 27 percent.
    Apart from their negative wealth effect, falling property
prices also affect the collateral value on banks' outstanding
real estate loans.
    Greece's economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the first three
months of the year compared with the last quarter of 2014, after
emerging from a six-year recession last year.
    The European Commission projects Greece will fall back into
recession in 2015, with gross domestic product contracting by 2
to 4 percent.
   
*************************************************************
                     GREEK APARTMENT PRICE INDICES
                            2013  2014*  Q1* 2015 Q2* 2015
Index                       69.5  64.3     62.9     60.8
Change (y/y %)             -10.8  -7.5     -4.1     -5.6
New (up to 5 years)         71.6  66.7     64.9     62.4
Change (%)                 -10.7  -6.6     -4.7     -7.1
Old (older than 5 years)    68.3  62.8     61.7     59.8
Change (%)                 -10.8  -8.1     -3.6     -4.7
--------------------------------------------------------
* provisional data
source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)

