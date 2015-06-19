FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB approves additional emergency liquidity for Greek banks-source
#Market News
June 19, 2015

ECB approves additional emergency liquidity for Greek banks-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has raised the ceiling on emergency liquidity Greek banks can draw from the country’s central bank for the second time this week, a banking source told Reuters on Friday, declining to say by how much.

The ECB’s governing council held a teleconference on Friday to discuss extending the emergency liquidity assistance after Greek savers pulled 3 billion euros from Greek lenders this week on fears that Athens will fail to reach a deal with lenders.

“The ELA increase was approved, they all (ECB governing council) expect a positive outcome at Monday’s summit,” the source said, referring to a summit of euro zone leaders on Monday to discuss Greece’s fate.

Earlier this week the ECB raised the ELA ceiling by 1.1 billion euros to 84.1 billion euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington)

