ECB says emergency funding for Greek banks held steady
July 1, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

ECB says emergency funding for Greek banks held steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 1 (Reuters) - The ceiling for Emergency Liquidity Assistance for Greek banks has been maintained at its current level, a spokesman for the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

The Governing Council of policy setters, made up of euro zone central bank chiefs and President Mario Draghi’s executive, made the decision to hold it steady at a level it has been since late last week.

“The Emergency Liquidity Assistance ceiling for Greek banks was maintained at the current level,” the spokesman said. Sources have told Reuters that this is about 89 billion euros ($98 billion). ($1 = 0.9049 euros) (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Larry King)

