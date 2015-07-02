FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB to next discuss emergency Greek funding on Monday - source
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

ECB to next discuss emergency Greek funding on Monday - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 2 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policy setters plan to next discuss the provision of emergency funding for Greek banks on Monday, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Governing Council of euro zone central bank chiefs and ECB President Mario Draghi’s executive will consider whether to freeze, extend or tighten the Emergency Liquidity Assistance that Greek banks depend on after the country’s bailout referendum.

The current cap on such funding assistance now stands at around 89 billion euros ($99 billion), sources have told Reuters. ($1 = 0.9026 euros) (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.