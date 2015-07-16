ECB agrees extra emergency funding for Greek banks

FRANKFURT, July 16 (Reuters) - Greek banks will be allowed to draw down more emergency funding, the European Central Bank decided on Thursday, increasing it by 900 million euros for one week.

At a news conference, ECB President Mario Draghi said the conditions had been restored for more Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) after a bailout plan was agreed between Athens and the euro zone.

“Things have changed now. We had a series of news with the approval of the bridge financing package, with the votes, various votes in various parliaments, which have now restored the conditions for a raise in ELA,” he said.