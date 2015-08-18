ECB lowers ELA cap for Greek banks as liquidity conditions improve-source

ATHENS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank lowered on Tuesday the ceiling for emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek lenders can get from the Greek central bank to 89.7 billion euros from 91 billion euros, a banking source said.

“The ELA cap was lowered, in line with a request by the Bank of Greece, due to improving liquidity conditions,” the source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Greek banks have relied on emergency funding in recent months after a wave of deposit outflows. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)